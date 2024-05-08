Harry Kane of Bayern MunichGetty Images
Peter McVitie

VIDEO: Bayern Munich hitman Harry Kane reveals who he backs as best finisher of all time as he snubs Lionel Messi

Harry KaneBayern MunichBundesligaCristiano RonaldoLionel Messi

Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane has revealed his pick for who is the best finisher in football history.

  • Kane asked to select best finisher in history
  • Bayern star snubbed many big names on list
  • Named his favourite ahead of Lionel Messi

