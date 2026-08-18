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Video: Barcelona present Rodri as 'The Master of space-time' as former Man City star begins Camp Nou chapter
Barca win the race for Spanish conductor
Barcelona have sent shockwaves through the footballing world by completing the signing of Spanish midfielder Rodri from Manchester City. The Blaugrana officially announced the deal on Tuesday, accompanying the news with a striking presentation video across their social media platforms.
The club heralded his arrival with the tagline: "The master of space-time arrives in Barcelona," marking the end of one of the most anticipated transfer sagas of the summer window.
The pursuit of the Man City star was far from straightforward, as Barcelona had to navigate an intense transfer war with arch-rivals Real Madrid. The move represents a homecoming for The 2026 World Cup winner, who had previously excelled in the capital with Atletico Madrid before his move to the Premier League.
Watch the clip
Barcelona have officially unveiled Rodri with a stylish 47-second video introducing their new signing as "The Master of space-time". The elegant video features Rodri dressed in a sharp suit with a Barcelona shirt underneath, while his Ballon d'Or trophy is also prominently displayed. The midfielder is then seen holding a football bearing the Barcelona crest in the closing shot.
The voiceover captures the theme of the video, saying: "Every Pass. Every Pause. Every acceleration. Begins with a choice. Football isn't only about speed. It's about rhythm. Knowing ... When to wait, when to move and when one touch ... Change everything. Some follow the tempo. One keeps it."
The financial details of the blockbuster deal
The financial package required to pry Rodri away from the Etihad Stadium is significant, reflecting his status as a Ballon d'Or winner. Reports indicate that the total agreement reached between City and Barcelona is worth €76.5m. The structure of the deal includes a guaranteed fixed fee of €60m, which was accepted after two previous lower offers were rebuffed by the English club.
The agreement with Manchester City includes an initial fee of €60m, plus €11.5m in bonuses that both clubs consider easily achievable. An additional €5m is tied to individual performance metrics and collective trophies won during his time in Catalonia.
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A decorated hero returns to La Liga
Rodri arrives at Barcelona with a resume that few in the history of the game can match. Beyond his club success in England, he has been the central figure in a dominant period for the Spanish national team. After winning Euro 2024 and the subsequent Ballon d’Or, he reached the pinnacle of the sport by lifting the 2026 World Cup.
His performances on the global stage in North America were so impressive that he was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, leading a side that featured eight of his new Barcelona teammates.
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