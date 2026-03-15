The standout moment of the night arrived in the 88th minute of the game when Guler, who had been introduced as a substitute for Vinicius Junior, spotted Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro wandering a long way from his goal line. Showing vision far beyond his 21 years, the playmaker launched a perfectly weighted lob from a distance of 68.6 metres that sailed over the retreating keeper and into the net.
VIDEO: ‘Don’t try this at home’ - Arda Guler scores stunning goal from inside his OWN HALF as Real Madrid thrash Elche
Guler’s halfway-line heroics
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Arbeloa loses his mind over Guler lob
Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa could hardly contain his excitement when discussing the goal during his post-match media duties. The former Madrid defender, who has transitioned seamlessly into the dugout, suggested the strike was unique enough to be preserved forever. The goal capped off a night where Madrid moved within a single point of leaders Barcelona.
“You have to bring a frame and put it in a picture frame. It’s an unusual thing. Wonderful. I’ve seen everyone throw their hands up in amazement, me too. It’s worth having paid for a ticket, or two or three, to see what he’s done,” Arbeloa told reporters as he reflected on the 4-1 scoreline.
While Guler took the headlines, Federico Valverde continued his red-hot form following his midweek hat-trick against Manchester City. The Uruguayan midfielder doubled Madrid's lead shortly before the interval, finding the top corner with a clinical finish after Antonio Rudiger had earlier opened the scoring by rifling home a loose ball. The hosts remained in total control throughout, with Dean Huijsen adding a third via a towering header from a Daniel Yanez cross. Although a Manuel Angel own goal briefly gave Elche a glimmer of hope, the visitors never looked like mounting a genuine comeback.
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Preparation for Manchester City showdown
The victory serves as a perfect warm-up for Tuesday's trip to the Etihad Stadium. Los Blancos hold a commanding 3-0 lead over Manchester City in their Champions League last-16 tie, and the nature of the Elche win allowed Arbeloa to rotate his squad. Key figures like Valverde, who scored his fifth goal in three games, were withdrawn early to preserve energy. However, the coach remains wary of the challenge that awaits them in England despite their domestic momentum. “It’s going to be very difficult; they’re going to push us to the limit and we’ll have to suffer. We have a good lead, but we can’t dwell on it. We know from previous years that when they’re on fire, they’ll steamroll anyone," Arbeloa warned.