VIDEO: Antony is a goal machine! Man Utd loanee scores STUNNING first-time volley for Real Betis against Real Sociedad as his sensational start to life in Spain continues
Antony showed his parent club Manchester United what they are missing as he thumped home a stunning first-time volley against Real Sociedad.
- Antony scores superb volley for Betis
- Winger on loan from hapless Man Utd
- Fantastic start to life in Spain continues for Brazilian