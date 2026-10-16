VIDEO: Andre Onana suffers fresh embarrassment as Man Utd loanee concedes directly from corner in Trabzonspor blunder

The glaring mistake threatened to derail a comfortable evening for the hosts, but the goalkeeper quickly redeemed himself. Shortly after the set-piece blunder, KuPS were awarded a penalty, presenting them with an opportunity to mount an unlikely comeback.

Stepping up to the challenge, Onana correctly dived to his right to parry the spot-kick to safety. The subsequent rebound was blazed over the crossbar, preserving Trabzonspor's two-goal cushion and restoring order for the Turkish outfit.

Despite the defensive hiccup, Trabzonspor’s attacking firepower proved too much for the visitors. Former Southampton striker Paul Onuachu opened the scoring, laying the foundation for a dominant attacking display. Former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah then doubled the advantage with a signature finish into the far corner, marking his eighth goal since arriving in Turkey during the summer window.

Franculino Dju extended the lead shortly after the interval to make it 3-0. Following the second-half penalty drama, Dju struck again in stoppage time to put the result entirely beyond doubt, rendering Gustav Engvall’s late strike a mere consolation for KuPS.







