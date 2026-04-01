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Video: An absurd scene... Moroccan and Senegalese celebrations for the Africa Cup of Nations on the same night

Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations
Morocco vs Paraguay
Paraguay
Friendlies
Senegal vs Peru
Peru
Senegal vs Gambia
Gambia
Senegal
Morocco
Paraguay
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Gambia

The two finalists in the Africa Cup of Nations are celebrating a title that has not yet been officially decided

In a scene described by the French network ‘RMC Sport’ as ‘absurd’, Moroccan fans and Senegalese players celebrated a single trophy – the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations – even though the title has not yet been officially awarded to either side, as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has not yet issued its ruling.

In the city of Lens during the Morocco v Paraguay match, and in Diamniadio during the Senegal v Gambia match, Moroccan fans and Senegalese players celebrated with their supporters on Tuesday evening, hailing their respective teams as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

RMC Sport reported that a distance of approximately 4,300 kilometres separates Lens and Dakar, yet a festive atmosphere prevailed in both cities.

Both sides celebrated the victory at the same time, due to the continuing uncertainty over the identity of the champions following the 18 January final in Rabat.

Although Senegal won the match 1-0, the CAF Appeals Committee announced on 17 March that the Senegalese team had been deemed to have “withdrawn” from the final and awarded the victory to Morocco with a 3-0 scoreline.

A number of Senegalese players had left the pitch for around 15 minutes during the match in Rabat, in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco in stoppage time, which was subsequently missed.

More than two months later, the final decision rests with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, following an appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation.

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  • Senegal: We are still the champions of Africa

    Despite the controversy, the Senegalese national team continues to hold onto its title, having paraded the trophy in front of its fans at the Stade de France during a friendly match against Peru, before continuing the celebrations on home soil.

    The players and the Senegalese Football Federation reaffirmed their commitment to the slogan “Champions of Africa”, with Édouard Mendy saying: “It is a great source of pride that we have won this title together.”

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  • Morocco is also celebrating

    Meanwhile, Moroccan fans in Lens celebrated their title, insisting that the decision had indeed gone in their favour.

    One fan told RMC Sport: “We are the champions of Africa; the verdict has been handed down and we are just waiting for the CAS decision.” Another added: “The rules are clear: whoever leaves the pitch is considered the loser.”

    Nevertheless, the Moroccan team chose not to overdo the celebrations during their friendly match, refraining from lifting the trophy or sending official messages, and contenting themselves with emphasising their respect for the regulations.

  • Moroccan chants in Lens

    During the match between Morocco and Paraguay (2–1) in Lens, the crowd chanted “Champions of Africa” in the closing minutes, creating a huge celebratory atmosphere in the stands, attended by around 38,000 spectators from across France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

    Some fans also brought replica versions of the trophy, insisting it was their “legitimate right”, whilst others mocked Senegal’s display of the trophy in Dakar, deeming it “not genuine”.

    The fans insisted that CAF’s decision to award Morocco the victory was lawful, citing Articles 82 and 84 of the regulations.

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  • The Moroccan national team remains silent

    On the official front, neither the national team nor the coaching staff celebrated, with manager Mohamed Wahbi emphasising that his focus is on the future rather than the ongoing controversy.

    He said: “I wasn’t following what was happening outside the team; my focus was on the work on the pitch. We have our goals and we don’t look back.”

    Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou also confirmed that the players paid no heed to the chants, saying: “We were focused on the match, and we thank the fans for their support.”

    Even Paraguay’s manager, Gustavo Alvaro, was asked about the issue, but simply replied that tournaments are usually decided on the pitch.