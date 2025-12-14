VIDEO: 'Alisson Becker, you okay brother?!' - Roberto Firmino embraces group of Liverpool lookalikes in hilarious parking lot meeting
Firmino enjoys joke
Firmino, who currently plays his football in the Qatar Stars League for Al Sadd, was surprised to be approached in a parking lot initially by a man dressed in a Liverpool shirt with Van Dijk’s name on the back. The forward then saw the humorous side of the joke when the following ensemble of footballing ‘stars’ followed in the Dutch defender lookalike’s footsteps.
The video of the encounter was posted on social media and fans enjoyed seeing Firmino ‘reunite’ with his old team-mates. The Brazilian won the Premier League and Champions League with the likes of Van Dijk and Alisson, and will have enjoyed seeing familiar faces, even if not the real footballers.
Watch the clip
Firmino enjoying playing in Middle East
Firmino left Liverpool in 2023 as a legend, having won every possible trophy up for grabs with the Reds. The Brazilian then spent a couple of years in Saudi Arabia, playing for Al-Ahli alongside the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, Franck Kessie and Allan Saint-Maximin. He formed part of the first-ever Al-Ahli squad to lift the AFC Champions League Elite trophy, capping off a successful, short spell at the club.
The forward then signed a two-year deal with Al-Sadd, moving to Qatar, and is playing alongside former Premier League defender Romain Saiss. Also playing in the Qatar Stars League are Marco Veratti, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Julian Draxler and Krzysztof Piatek.
- AFP
Liverpool's new striker woes
Liverpool will be wishing that they had Firmino back in their squad firing on all cylinders like he once did. Arne Slot’s side have been struggling in the Premier League this season and have been unable to replicate the form which saw them rampage to the title in 2024-25.
Alexander Isak has not been a success at Anfield yet, despite his major money switch from Newcastle in the summer, and Slot may have wished someone like Firmino, who struggled to settle initially in Merseyside, could be on hand to offer some wise words to the floundering Swedish striker.
Firmino will return to action with Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League next week as they host Shabab Al-Ahli. The Brazilian’s team then turn their attentions back to the Qatar Stars League, where they sit fourth in the table, trailing leaders Al-Gharafa by eight points.