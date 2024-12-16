FBL-BRA-ADRIANO-FAREWELLAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Adriano unable to contain emotions after receiving AI-generated final message from late father during Flamengo testimonial for Inter & Brazil icon

FlamengoBrazilInterSerie A

Former Brazil international Adriano broke into tears after hearing an AI-generated message of his late father during a testimonial match.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Adriano broke down during farewell game
  • Heard AI-generated last message of late father
  • Returned to a football pitch after eight years
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱