'It's devastating news' - Victor Osimhen sends 'condolences' after Anthony Joshua injured in car crash that killed two people in Nigeria
AJ in a stable condition
As per BBC Sport, Joshua was helped from the wreckage and subsequently taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The 36-year-old's promotion team, Matchroom, confirmed in a statement on Monday evening that Joshua is in a "stable condition" and will remain in hospital for observation into the new year.
The crash came just 10 days after Joshua's money-spinning bout with Jake Paul, a bout in which both boxers were booed as AJ ultimately claimed a sixth-round knockout success. The knockout blow itself left Paul with a broken jaw.
Nigeria striker Osimhen was asked about the crash during the Africa Cup of Nations, and sent his "condolences" while claiming that Joshua put his home country "on the map".
'It's devastating news'
Speaking with the Athletic's Jay Harris, who asked Osimhen about the car crash, the Nigeria and Galatasaray star said: "It's devastating news. He's been one of the huge celebrities that put Nigeria on the map. He's done it for so many years. Something like this, I think this affected a lot of Nigerians. Condolences to the families of the deceased. It's not a beautiful thing to lose a life."
Osimhen's Nigeria team-mates echoed the striker's sentiments, with Birmingham City's Bright Osayi-Samuel telling ESPN: "It wasn't great, especially as it happened back home as well. Thankfully he [Joshua] was ok. It's tragic to hear that two of his friends died. We just hope he gets better."
Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi shared how the camp felt after learning of the news, explaining: "Man, it was a difficult one. When we heard he lost his family, it was really sad. I hope he can recover from that. I wish him strength, and to his family and the families of the guys who died as well. It was a difficult one."
Nigeria maintain 100% AFCON start
The three Nigeria stars were speaking after the Super Eagles' 3-1 group stage win over Uganda on Tuesday. Paul Onuachu had put Nigeria ahead midway through the first half as Eric Chelle sought to oversee a 100% start to the Africa Cup of Nations.
And Nigeria's task was made easier by Salim Magoola's second half red card as the goalkeeper, who had replaced Denis Onyango at the break, received his marching orders in the 56th minute. Midfielder Raphael Onyedika struck twice in the space of five minutes to put the result beyond doubt, though Rogers Mato did manage a consolation with 15 minutes to play.
The win confirmed Nigeria's progression to the knockout stages of Morocco 2025 as Group C winners having beaten Tanzania and Tunisia prior to the midweek victory over Uganda. However, their opponents are yet to be determined.
Super Eagles face stiff competition for fourth title
Nigeria are one of the favourites to secure AFCON glory in Morocco this winter. The Super Eagles have won the prestigious competition three times in their history, doing so in 1980, 1994 and most recently in 2013.
However, they face stiff competition if they are to go the distance in Morocco. The Atlas Lions, Egypt and Senegal are among those to have secured their spot in the last-16 having breezed through the group stages.
Defending champions Ivory Coast round off their group stage campaign with a clash against Gabon tonight having collected four points from their opening two games. The Elephants are level on points with Cameroon, after the pair followed up respective wins over Mozambique and Gabon with a 1-1 draw in matchday two.
