'I owe him so much!' - Victor Osimhen explains why he refused to celebrate crucial Champions League goal against Juventus out of respect for Luciano Spalletti
The unbreakable bond between Osimhen and Spalletti
The bond between the striker and the current Juventus manager remains unbreakable following their historic Scudetto triumph at Napoli. Speaking on the eve of the match, Osimhen expressed his enduring gratitude for the coach who transformed him into a world-class talent, stating: "Spalletti pulled the best out of me at Napoli, he cared so much that he slept at the training ground. I am in debt to him." This profound sense of loyalty clearly influenced his decision to remain muted after scoring against the Bianconeri, as he further explained: "I owe him so much! Playing for Juve would be a privilege."
The Spalletti factor and Juventus dreams
Osimhen’s public display of affection for Spalletti has naturally set tongues wagging regarding a potential future in Turin. The Nigerian international has never hidden his admiration for the Old Lady, even confirming that negotiations had taken place during Cristiano Giuntoli’s tenure. His social media activity has only added fuel to the fire, with the forward recently posting a photograph alongside Juve legend Alessandro Del Piero, captioned with the sentiment that he felt "lucky to have seen one of the best of all time."
However, while the sentiment between player and manager is clear, the path to a permanent reunion is fraught with logistical and financial obstacles. Osimhen remains a Galatasaray player following his sensational move from Napoli in the summer of 2025, and while he continues to flirt with the idea of a Serie A return, he remains respectful of his current environment. even if his refusal to celebrate against Spalletti suggested that his heart still holds a significant place for his former mentor.
The anti-Italy penalty clause explained
The primary barriers to a transfer are the immense transfer fee that would be required to convince Galatasaray to sell him and a meticulously crafted legal deterrent. When Aurelio De Laurentiis sanctioned Osimhen’s move to Istanbul, he ensured that Napoli would be protected should the player seek a quick return to a domestic rival. A staggering "anti-Italy" penalty clause was inserted into the agreement, valid for a duration of 24 months. This means the striker would only truly be free to return to the peninsula without these massive financial strings attached starting from 1 September 2027.
The financial scale of this penalty is eye-watering. If Galatasaray were to sell the striker to Juventus or any other Italian club during the first year of his contract, they would be required to pay Napoli a penalty of €70 million. This figure only drops to €50m in the second year. Given that the Turkish giants have already invested €75m into the player, and Napoli retains a 10 per cent future sell-on clause, the total cost of bringing Osimhen back to Serie A currently sits in a realm of "impossible dreams" for most Italian balance sheets.
Economic hurdles and salary demands
Beyond the transfer fee and the specific penalties owed to Naples, the sheer weight of Osimhen’s personal terms provides another layer of complexity. The forward currently commands a fixed salary of €15m, which can skyrocket to a staggering €21m net per year when various bonuses are triggered. In the current economic climate of Italian football, where the benefits of the Growth Decree are no longer available to offset tax burdens on foreign imports, such a wage packet is virtually unprecedented and difficult to justify.
For now, Juventus fans must content themselves with the "what ifs" and the respectful nods shared between their manager and the Nigerian ace. While the mutual respect between Osimhen and Spalletti is undeniable, the legal and financial fortress built by De Laurentiis ensures that any move remains a distant prospect. As the Champions League dust settles, the "anti-Italy" clause stands as a firm reminder that while players and coaches may share bonds of debt and gratitude, the business of football usually has the final say.
