'I owe him so much!' - Victor Osimhen explains why he refused to celebrate crucial Champions League goal against Juventus out of respect for Luciano Spalletti

Osimhen’s public display of affection for Spalletti has naturally set tongues wagging regarding a potential future in Turin. The Nigerian international has never hidden his admiration for the Old Lady, even confirming that negotiations had taken place during Cristiano Giuntoli’s tenure. His social media activity has only added fuel to the fire, with the forward recently posting a photograph alongside Juve legend Alessandro Del Piero, captioned with the sentiment that he felt "lucky to have seen one of the best of all time."

However, while the sentiment between player and manager is clear, the path to a permanent reunion is fraught with logistical and financial obstacles. Osimhen remains a Galatasaray player following his sensational move from Napoli in the summer of 2025, and while he continues to flirt with the idea of a Serie A return, he remains respectful of his current environment. even if his refusal to celebrate against Spalletti suggested that his heart still holds a significant place for his former mentor.