Victor Osimhen confirms he's 'made up his mind' over summer transfer amid Chelsea and Arsenal links as Nigerian star drops big Napoli exit hint

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has dropped a transfer hint, as he insists he has made up his mind over "the next step" to take in the summer.

  • Napoli striker linked with summer transfer
  • Arsenal and Chelsea reported to be interested
  • Osimhen claims he has made decision over next move

