Getty Images Sport
'It's helping me grow!' - Victor Munoz hails Premier League intensity after early impact at Liverpool
Adapting to the physicality of English football
Liverpool's summer recruit Munoz has expressed his admiration for the sheer pace and power of the Premier League following his €40 million arrival from Osasuna. The winger became the first signing at Anfield under manager Andoni Iraola, putting pen to paper on a six-year contract after the Reds beat off competition from Newcastle to secure his signature.
Speaking at a press conference while on international duty ahead of Spain's Nations League clash against Czechia on Saturday, Munoz detailed the adjustments he has had to make since swapping La Liga for Merseyside. 'I definitely notice differences between LaLiga and the Premier League,' Munoz told reporters on Thursday. 'LaLiga is a lot more tactical. The Premier League games are more physical. The intensity in training there is very high, you notice that difference. It's helping me grow.'
- AFP
Rising above injury setbacks
The former Real Madrid youth prospect has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence. Although he was named in Spain's World Cup-winning squad during the summer, injury cruelly prevented him from taking to the pitch during the tournament. Now fully fit, the winger has earned his place back in the national team for the current international window, making his return as a second-half substitute against Croatia on Tuesday.
The forward has already made five appearances in the Premier League, finding the net once as he integrates into Iraola's attacking system. Reflecting on his whirlwind career trajectory, Munoz added: 'Everything happening so fast means I don't have time to fully process it. My family and I try to enjoy every moment... I'm in a good place right now.'
Competing with the world's best in the Spain camp
Munoz is currently back with the Spanish national team for their Nations League campaign, having appeared as a second-half substitute during Tuesday's clash with Croatia. The Liverpool man faces stiff competition for a starting berth, notably from Barcelona sensation and Ballon d'Or hopeful Lamine Yamal, who dominated the headlines with two goals and an assist in Spain's recent 4-1 victory over Croatia in Seville.
Rather than being daunted by the prospect of fighting for minutes, Munoz views the internal competition as a vital part of his education at the highest level. 'I try to learn a lot from him,' Munoz said regarding Yamal. 'He's a good friend of mine, and we spend a lot of time together. Having that competition, seeing him train, it's a privilege for me.'
- AFP
Spain's next fixture and Nations League position
Following their encounter with Czechia, Spain will travel to face Croatia on Tuesday in their final fixture of the windowLiverpool winger Víctor Muñoz discusses his €40m transfer from Osasuna and the physical demands of playing under Andoni Iraola in the Premier League.. La Roja currently top Group 3 with a perfect record of six points from two matches, three points clear of both England and Croatia, while Czechia remain rooted to the bottom of the standings without a point.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting