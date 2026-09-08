Getty Images Sport
'Makes me very, very sad' - Alexis Mac Allister drops massive Liverpool contract BOMBSHELL and admits he could have left Anfield in the summer
Contract snub leaves Argentine frustrated
Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister has gone public with his disappointment after being told by the club that they are not currently in a position to offer him a fresh deal. The 27-year-old, who arrived from Brighton in 2023, confirmed he has just two years remaining on his current terms.
Speaking ahead of the Reds' Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid, Mac Allister was incredibly candid about his situation. "As everyone knows, I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad," Mac Allister said in a press conference. "Everyone can see I give my 100 per cent for this football club, every single day in training, games. Of course I can have very good games, very bad games like everyone. I always give my best."
- Mark Pain
Summer exit was a real possibility
The uncertainty surrounding his long-term future led to genuine speculation during the most recent transfer window, and Mac Allister has now confirmed that he could have walked away from Merseyside. While he remains committed to the cause for now, the lack of a formal proposal from the sporting department clearly weighed on his decision-making process.
"There was a chance [I could have left the club in the summer]," Mac Allister revealed. "We will see what happens. There were options to leave this summer and I think right now I'm in the right club and I have the mindset to give my 100 per cent for this club."
Mixed emotions over teammates' renewals
While Mac Allister expressed professional happiness for his teammates Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch after the midfield duo recently put pen to paper on new long-term contracts, he could not hide the personal sting of being left behind in the club's recent wave of extensions. The Argentine feels his contributions, which include a Premier League title victory, should have put him in a stronger negotiating position.
Discussing the situation further, he said: "I see Dominik and Ryan renewing their contracts and that makes me very happy because they deserve it, but at the same time it makes me a little bit sad that I didn't get mine. Of course, there is still time. The fans don't need to worry because I will give my 100 per cent until the last day I'm here."
- AFP
Uncertainty looms over Anfield future
The midfielder confirmed that there have been no direct talks between himself and the Liverpool board, with all communication being handled through his representatives. This distance appears to have fueled his sense of melancholy regarding his status in the squad.
Asked for whether he was given a reason for no new contract, he said: "Not really. There wasn't any direct conversation with me - it was with my agent. I don't want to say things they never said, but what I got from my agent was that they were not in a position to renew me.
"It's really sad because we won a Premier League together, we've been through difficult times together and I always give my best. We will see what happens but of course it makes me a little bit sad."
Regarding future talks, he concluded: "Maybe. I don't know. It's going to depend on how I perform during this year. They are right to make the decision as well, but hopefully they change their minds."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting