Verona v Genoa: CM's player ratings

The first half was fairly under control, but then the defence crumbled, looking very flustered today. Orban offered little up front; they barely managed to hold on. Now the hope of survival is slipping further and further away.

Montipò 5: struggled a lot today and was inaccurate, particularly with high balls and when coming off his line.

Nelsson 5.5: made many technical errors and lacked precision on the counter-attack.

Edmundsson 5: often let the opposition striker get away and failed to close him down as he should have.

Valentini 5: struggled particularly in physical duels, was beaten in the air on several occasions.

Oyegoke 4.5: slow and predictable, lost important balls. Substituted at the end of the first half.(from 1’ 2nd half Belghali 5.5: apart from a few bursts on the counter-attack, too little.)

Akpa Akpro 6: shows character, even if he is often left isolated by his teammates.

Gagliardini 6: in midfield he does what he can, trying to open up play and create chances for the forwards, who, however, fail to capitalise on the opportunities.

Harroui 5: when he gets into the opposition’s half, he is always too hasty and lacking precision in his through balls. (from 20’ 2nd half Suslov 5.5: apart from a few flashes in the closing stages, little else.)

Frese 6: runs a lot, sometimes even for his attacking teammates. He tries his luck with a few shots from distance and little else. (from 40' 2nd half Sarr: n/a)

Bowie 6: he shows a bit more than his attacking partner. Too isolated, he can do little.

Orban 5: a thoroughly poor performance, and when he’s missing, the rest of the team suffers too. Slow and predictable, he was neutralised by the opposition defence. (from 41' s.t. Mosquera n/a)

Manager Sammarco 5.5: Verona continue to struggle immensely from set pieces and, more generally, in defence. The substitutions had little impact.

