'An involuntary, subconscious twitch' - VAR official denies knowingly making hand gesture during World Cup broadcast that sparked social media frenzy

Evans later vehemently denied having made the gesture intentionally or trying to convey any message through it. The 38-year-old explained that the movement was an unconscious physical habit rather than a deliberate act.

"The coverage following this incident simply does not reflect who I am," Evans said in a statement. "Of course, I understand how the gesture has been interpreted and I regret this, however I want to be very clear and categorically say that I did not knowingly or deliberately make the hand symbol suggested.

"Images taken later during the match showed that I repeated this movement many times while holding a pen between my fingers. Officiating at the World Cup is the biggest honour of my career and I look forward to supporting my colleagues for the rest of the tournament."