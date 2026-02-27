Vets, rookies, position battles and more: 5 keys as the USWNT takes on Argentina in opening match of the SheBelieves Cup

The U.S. Women’s National Team are set to embark on their 11th SheBelieves Cup, welcoming Argentina, Canada and Colombia. It will be USWNT head coach Emma Hayes’ second time participating in the annual competition, which begins Sunday and runs through next Saturday. She will carry a 27-3-2 record at the helm into the tournament, which will take place across three locations.

As the USWNT prepare for their second set of games to open the year, the stakes are even higher with the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying window approaching.

For the first time in more than a year, Hayes’ entire squad will have national team experience, ranging from veteran Lindsey Heaps, who has earned 170 caps during her career, to newcomer Riley Jackson, who will don the red, white and blue for just the second time.

The USWNT will first face Argentina at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET. This marks Argentina’s second SheBelieves Cup appearance after finishing fourth in 2021. The two sides have met seven times, with the USWNT winning the previous six, including a 3-1 victory in Louisville, Ky., two years ago.

On Thursday, USWNT defender Emily Sonnett and midfielder Sam Coffey spoke to the media about their excitement and focus entering the tournament.

“We’re using this tournament as a trial run for World Cup qualifying later in the year,” Coffey said. “We’re able to face things we wouldn’t in an ordinary camp — the three-game window, quick turnarounds, penalties if we’re tied — the overall tournament mental load. There’s something on the line. There’s a trophy to be won.”

From veterans to rookies, sibling combinations down the flank and a battle for the No. 9 role, the USWNT prepare for another SheBelieves Cup with plenty at stake.

GOAL breaks down five keys ahead of the opener against Argentina.