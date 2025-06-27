USWNT player ratings vs. Ireland: Everything comes up Roses for Lavelle, as star thrills with goal and assist in long-anticipated return, sealing easy win for Emma Hayes' side

Lavelle makes grand return, one of four different players to score as Emma Hayes' side rack up comfortable win over Ireland

The USWNT were less than perfect in the first half. Still, in Rose Lavelle's return, they got the perfect ending.

The USWNT rolled past Ireland, 4-0, on Thursday night just outside of Denver, highlighted by four different goal scorers. Head coach Emma Hayes once again experimented with new players in the starting lineup, and it once again worked.

It's all is all about balance for Hayes, who clearly puts a lot of thought into how she's spacing and lining up her team. Defensively, there is leadership and experience in Emily Sonnett and Naomi Girma, which allows for creativity out wide.

Thus, Hayes includes a fearless Avery Patterson on one wing and an up-and-coming Lilly Reale - getting her first USWNT cap - on the other side. Now, in the midfield it's a similar situation. Hayes always relies on Sam Coffey as one of the holding mids. Coffey is not only reliable, but she's a visionary and helps piece together the entire puzzle of the game.

Next to Coffey was Claire Hutton, who at 19 is playing well beyond her years. And in the most exciting turn of events, Lavelle made her return to the field - having last played for the USWNT in December, out more than six months with an injury - and was placed in the attacking center mid role. She danced right back into her spot, combining, attacking, and even scored her 25th international career goal.

Up top, Hayes continues to experiment with the No .9 spot. When Catarina Macario is on the roster, it's been her, but it was exciting to see Hayes try Ally Sentnor in that spot. While Sentnor didn't score - very unlike her - she still created all kinds of trouble for Ireland's backline. She had great off-of-the-ball movement and connected lots of of quick passes in the final-third.

Without her vision and speedy play, Lavelle's second-half goal wouldn't have happened. Alyssa Thompson and Michelle Cooper played their outside attacking roles much better as the game went on. Thompson and Cooper were both handed several balls out wide on the platter, but couldn't seem to finish. As the game went on, they found their rhythm and Thompson got a goal to close out the 4-0 win for the USWNT.

As the second half progressed, Hayes turned to the bench to make some changes - including 18-year-old Jordyn Bugg, who earned her debut for the senior team, subbing in for Naomi Girma in the 78th minute. With two more friendlies in the next week, this was a great finish for the USWNT, even if the first-half was a bit dicey.

GOAL rates the USWNT's players from Dick's Sporting Goods Park.