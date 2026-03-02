USWNT player ratings vs Argentina: Lindsey Heaps leads, Jaedyn Shaw scores as Trinity Rodman injury concern clouds SheBelieves win

The U.S. women’s national team didn’t exactly burst out of the tunnel. It took a few minutes - and a few hard challenges - to find their footing in their SheBelieves Cup opener against Argentina. What followed wasn’t a track meet, but a test. The match turned chippy quickly, the midfield battles went touch-tight, and the backline was forced to think rather than simply circulate.

When the dust settled, though, it was the USWNT who looked composed. Two clinical finishes delivered a 2-0 win, even if the path there required patience.

Lindsey Heaps wore the captain’s armband, and she wore it like a player with 170 caps to her name. Surrounded by a starting XI that totaled just 99 combined appearances, Heaps became the reference point - absorbing double teams, delaying runs, and finding the pockets that others couldn’t. It was fitting that she opened the scoring, settling a lofted delivery from Emma Sears at the top of the box before calmly finishing past Solana Pereyra.

Argentina didn’t fold. They pressed the American backline, forcing Tara Rudd and Kennedy Wesley to play through midfield pressure instead of across it. Claudia Dickey weathered a few nervy moments in goal, and the match never quite lost its edge.

Jaedyn Shaw provided the exhale. After scoring a brace the last time these sides met, she once again delivered, curling a second-half strike beyond Pereyra to give the U.S. breathing room. Even as substitutions rolled through and the tempo stretched, the edge remained - scrappy, vocal, unsettled until the final whistle. The only concern, outside of an uneven showing, will be for Trinity Rodman. The forward appeared to deal with a back injury in extra time, a worry due to her history with ailments in that area.

The USWNT will next face Canada on March 4 in Columbus, Ohio, in their second match of the SheBelieves Cup tournament.

GOAL rates the USWNT’s players from their 2-0 SheBelieves Cup win over Argentina at GEODIS Stadium ...