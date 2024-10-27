Veterans, rookies lead the way as the U.S. comes back from a goal down, notch second straight 3-1 over Iceland

Emma Hayes got everything she wanted out of Sunday night and more. For much of the second-straight friendly with Iceland, the U.S. women's national team was up against it. A young group struggled for significant stretches and, with just 20 minutes remaining, the USWNT was down 1-0.

That's the thing about this USWNT group, though: it comes in waves. When one star exits, another comes on. On Sunday, the substitutes truly turned the tide, ultimately giving Hayes yet another win - her 12th straight unbeaten match to open her USWNT tenure - and, more important, a whole bunch of information about several key players.

Lynn Williams and Emma Sears were game-changers on Sunday, as a goal and assist from each - plus a goal from Lindsey Horan - paved the way in a 3-1 win over Iceland in Nashville. A second-half substitute, Williams finished off Sears' assist in the 72nd minute. Williams then teed up one of the team's most familiar faces, Horan, sliding a ball across goal for the midfielder to tap in for the game-winner.

Sears, then, put one away for good measure, curling a shot to the far post to cap off a dream debut.

"It was super fun. That’s what it’s about - who can come in and make a difference when we’re just knocking on the door and it’s just not going our way," said Mallory Swanson, was honored Sunday after becoming the 44th player in USWNT history to reach 100 international appearance (in the Olympics final) and at 26 years old, is the youngest to reach the century mark since 25-year-old Amy Rodriguez achieved the feat in 2012.

"Soph (Smith) came in, Lynn came in, Lindsey, Emma … I’m just really happy for her. It’s funny … I’ve seen it in the league so many times … we were playing Louisville and she ripped a shot like that. The ball was going, and I was like, ‘This is going in.’ It was a great finish.”

It wasn't a perfect performance by any means. A goalkeeping mishap from Casey Murphy led to an Iceland Olimpico, with Karolína Lea Vilhjalmsdottir credited for the goal in the first half - marking the first time in Hayes' time with the U.S. that the team had trailed. And, for large stretches of the game, the USWNT really couldn't create, at least not to the level they did in the matching 3-1 win on Thursday.

The film sessions on this one will be fun, particularly for Hayes, who is now unbeaten in her first 12 matches at head of the USWNT. It's a game that will show the team's youngsters that there is plenty to learn, but also one that will show plenty of good moments from players who needed them.

There's still one more game in the camp, a match Wednesday night against Argentina, and one more chance to rotate. Sunday was the night for Williams and Horan and Sears, as they seized their big chances and converted.

GOAL rates the USWNT's players from Geodis Park