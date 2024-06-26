GOAL takes a closer look at who made Emma Hayes' first tournament squad and, and importantly, who missed out

This is the hard part of Emma Hayes' job: the decisions. At times, it'll feel like a champagne problem, but it's a problem nonetheless. Managing the U.S. women's national team is extremely difficult not just because of what goes on on the field, but because of the decisions a coach must make just to get to that point. Not to mention the decorated history of this team.

That was evident leading up to this summer's Olympic squad selection. Forced to trim this massive player pool down to just 18 players, Hayes had some impossible choices to make. Again, a luxury problem, one with plenty of right answers, but also one that would leave several notable players disappointed.

In the end, Hayes made her calls. On Wednesday, U.S. Soccer announced an 18-player squad bound for France this summer. It features a rising generation of young stars as well as some familiar veterans, all of whom will be eager to put the 2023 World Cup mess behind them.

There were some tough cuts, headlined by the legendary Alex Morgan. There's no doubt that was a difficult call to make, one Hayes must have been dreading, but you sign up for those divisive decisions when you accept this USNWT job.

How will it all turn out? We'll find out this summer. The road to the Olympics has officially begun and it promises to be a rollercoaster as the Hayes Era is underway.

Ahead of this summer's tournament, GOAL breaks down the biggest winners and losers from Hayes' squad announcement.