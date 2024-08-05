USWNT schedules October friendlies against Iceland and Argentina, next opportunity for Emma Hayes to explore player pool

Getty ImagesJacob SchneiderUSWNT schedules October friendlies against Iceland and Argentina, next opportunity for Emma Hayes to explore player poolEmma HayesUSAArgentinaIcelandWomen's footballFriendliesThe U.S. will take on Iceland twice on home soil before a marquee match against La Albiceleste one day before HalloweenArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowThree matches scheduled during FIFA October windowTwo against Iceland, one vs ArgentinaOpportunity for Hayes to see more of squadArticle continues below