Play it safe, or play some tricks? What to watch from Emma Hayes and the USWNT in final match before Olympic knockouts

The U.S. has secured a spot in the quarterfinals, but that still leaves some major decisions for Hayes against Australia

There aren't any meaningful stakes for the U.S. women's national team in their group stage match against Australia on Wednesday, at least in term of advancement. They're already through to the Olympics' knockout rounds, and barring an unfathomable disaster, they'll finish atop their group.

This is less about positioning in the standings, more more about positioning in terms of form, confidence, health and momentum.

The work has been done in the first two matches, which the U.S. won by a collective score of 7-1, so in some ways, this is the game before the big game. That's mostly true, but not totally.

While the USWNT's knockout spot is sealed, it's still important how they actually arrive at the next round of the Olympics. Will they coming fresh off yet another high, or will they stumble in with a new lesson learned?

Their opponents, Australia, will be fighting for their tournament lives, so the intensity will be there regardless. U.S. coach Emma Hayes will have some decisions to make when it comes to matching that intensity. Does she take this opportunity to shake things up? Does she let her main team continue to build chemistry in her new system or systems? Is there value in really going for it to continue momentum? Or does caution win the day with bigger moments on the horizon?

It's all TBD. Hayes is rarely predictable, and she won't be here, either. The USWNT's new coach is known for her surprises, which means just about anything can happen on Wednesday. That's good news for those watching on but also good news for her players, as chances will be there for everyone on the roster to impress.

So what should Hayes consider? What will the USWNT look like? GOAL takes a look at the keys to the final group stage match against Australia.