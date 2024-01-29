'Something I've never experienced' - USWNT's Emily Fox reveals aspect of English football that is totally different to the NWSL

'Something I've never experienced' - USWNT's Emily Fox reveals aspect of English football that is totally different to the NWSLAditya GokhaleGettyEmily FoxArsenal WomenLiverpool FC Women vs Arsenal WomenWSLWomen's footballEmily Fox has had a super start at Arsenal and she has noted down one key difference in football in the United States and England.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEmily Fox wins POTM for ArsenalRecently moved from NWSLHighlights the difference between US and English fans