USWNT Abroad: Naomi Girma, Alyssa Thompson, Lily Yohannes reflect growing American influence at Europe’s top clubs

The 2025 season marked a meaningful shift for the U.S. women’s national team, particularly in the movement of elite players from the NWSL to Europe, as central figures for some of the continent’s biggest clubs.

No transfer captured that change more clearly than Naomi Girma’s $1.1 million move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea, a record-setting deal that reset expectations for defenders. Teenage forward Alyssa Thompson soon followed, joining Chelsea from Angel City FC for $1.3 million - another landmark fee that underscored how quickly the market had shifted.

Those headline moves were part of a broader trend for Americans abroad. Emily Fox emerged as a cornerstone of Arsenal’s back line, featuring regularly in the WSL and playing a key role as the Gunners captured the UEFA Women's Champions League title. In France, Lindsey Heaps anchored midfield for Olympique Lyonnais, alongside teenage standout Lily Yohannes. At Manchester United, Phallon Tullis-Joyce established herself as a reliable presence in goal, while Chelsea’s American trio - Thompson, Cat Macario, and Girma - each carved out consistent roles for the Blues.

But how did those USWNT stars actually fare across a full season abroad? With the year coming to a close, GOAL takes a closer look at how America’s top players performed in Europe in 2025.