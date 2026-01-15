‘I want to go down as the best defender in MLS history’ - Walker Zimmerman on why he joined Toronto FC and aiming for another USMNT World Cup push

"You know what drives me?" Walker Zimmerman says to GOAL. "Not being content with where I am."

That’s the key point. That refusal to settle is the theme of everything going on in Zimmerman’s life. Even now, at age 32 and entering his 14th MLS season, Zimmerman is chasing something. To be fair, this year, there’s a lot at stake.

As 2026 kicks off, the goal is obvious - one rooted in Zimmerman’s pull toward unfinished business. He’s been to a World Cup with the U.S. men’s national team. He didn’t just appear; he started in some of the biggest matches the sport offers. With another World Cup on the horizon, that pull has only intensified. One was never going to be enough.

It's not just those past experiences motivating him, though; there are fresh ones, too. In pursuit of that World Cup spot, Zimmerman made a big move this offseason, signing with Toronto FC as a free agent. In Zimmerman, Toronto have brought in one of the most decorated defenders in MLS history to redefine the club's present and future. A four-time All-Star, five-time Best XI selection, two-time MLS Defender of the Year, a World Cup starter, an Olympic lynchpin - at this point, Zimmerman has pretty much done it all.

Well, not in his mind. This move to Toronto is, in many ways, motivated by Zimmerman's desire to keep chasing and keep going. There are so many things left to do and so many aspects of his resume that he's not content with. Toronto, this new era, is a chance to build more.

"I want to win everywhere I go," he says. "That's always been something, for me, that I've wanted. Ever since I started my career, I wanted to be known as a winner. You think of a guy like a Darlington Nagbe, and he's a perfect example of how important he is to his clubs. He's won everywhere, and you can't dispute it. I would love to win everywhere I go. I would love to be a part of another World Cup. The second I finished the other one, I was like, 'Man, I want to do that again'. Just the pressure, the stakes, the opportunity, the drive, the work that it takes to get there, it's addictive. It's something that you want again. You want those feelings again, so that's certainly a goal."

Zimmerman pauses, then keeps going. There are other goals on his mind, too.

"To be honest, I don't mind speaking about this out loud," he says."Over the past couple years, I was like, 'Man, I want to go down as the best defender in MLS history'. How do you do that? Well, I need to put together two or three seasons at least where I'm at my best and see if I can keep stacking those chips and helping my teams win. I think there's an opportunity to do that here. I really do. "

An opportunity, yes, but nothing is guaranteed. This was an offseason of change for one of MLS' most steady defenders. Now, as he settles into life with Toronto, he begins his fight to not just maintain his standard but exceed it.