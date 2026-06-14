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Nick Birdsong

Nearly 16 million watch USMNT’s World Cup-opening win as Mauricio Pochettino’s side sets TV record.

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The USMNT’s 4-1 World Cup-opening win over Paraguay drew 15.986 million viewers across FOX, FOX One and Tubi, making it the most-watched USMNT telecast ever and another major sign of soccer’s growing pull in the United States. The broadcast peaked at 18.86 million viewers, while the match also became the most-streamed English-language USMNT game on record.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Record audience tunes in for USMNT win

    According to Nielsen Fast Nationals, Adobe and Tubi analytics, an average audience of 15.986 million viewers watched the United States defeat Paraguay 4-1 in its opening World Cup match.

    The figure makes the broadcast the most-watched USMNT FIFA World Cup telecast in English-language U.S. history, as American fans flocked to watch Mauricio Pochettino's side begin its home World Cup campaign with a convincing victory.

    The match aired across FOX, FOX One and Tubi, with audience numbers peaking at 18.86 million viewers between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.

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  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Viewership more than doubles from Qatar 2022

    The audience represented a huge uptick from the United States' opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

    FOX Sports reported that viewership was up 106 percent compared to the USMNT's group-stage opener against Wales in November 2022, which drew 7.763 million viewers.

    The growth reflects both the benefits of hosting a World Cup and the continued pull of the sport in the United States, with Pochettino's team delivering the kind of opening performance that gave fans plenty of reason to keep watching.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Streaming numbers reach new heights

    The Paraguay match became the most-streamed English-language USMNT match to date, with Tubi drawing an average-minute audience of 1.13 million viewers, according to FOX Sports.

    Combined with the linear television audience, the streaming figures helped push the match to historic heights.

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  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What's next for the USMNT?

    The United States will now turn its attention to its second group-stage match.

    The USMNT will face Australia on Friday at 3 p.m. ET in Group D action.

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