USMNT Transfers: New twists in Ricardo Pepi saga at PSV, Gio Reyna continues to fight at Dortmund, Caleb Wiley on the move

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

We're just days away from the end of the transfer window and, at times, it looked as if sparks could fly in this final stretch. A substantial offer came in for one U.S. men's national team star, a move that could have been be right up there among the biggest transfers ever for an American.

Now, even that seems somewhat uncertain due to an untimely injury, so we're back to where we were earlier in the week: wondering if there will be one final big flurry before the end of this window.

The player? Ricardo Pepi. He went out and thrived in the Champions League midweek, scoring and assisting against Liverpool. Hours later, reports emerged that West Ham had submitted a big bid. Hours after that, it emerged that Pepi is dealing with a knee injury that could keep him out for some time. That complicates things, although it may actually not be complicated after all.

PSV still seem unwilling to sell, injury or no injury, so, at the moment, it looks as if Pepi might be staying.

Same for Gio Reyna, as reports have gone largely quiet around the USMNT midfielder. Either Borussia Dortmund is working very well in the shadows or there's no plans for a move. Either way, there should still be at least one or two moves announced before the window closes on Monday. The question is how big they are and if they include some of the USMNT's biggest names.

