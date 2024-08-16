Tanner Tessman USMNT 2024Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

USMNT midfielder Tanner Tessmann 'out of our project' at Venezia, per club Sporting Director Filippo Antonelli

Tanner TessmannVeneziaUSATransfersSerie A

Amid links to a transfer away from the club, the 22-year-old midfielder's career at the Venice-based ground appears over

  • Tessmann's time at Venezia appears to be over
  • Sporting Director claims he's "out" of club
  • Linked with moves across Europe
