Ricardo Pepi PSVGetty
Tom Hindle

USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi scores winning goal in first PSV start since injury layoff

U.S. international Ricardo Pepi bagged in the 86th minute to give PSV a 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in his first start since suffering an arm injury in January. The striker smashed home from close range after a well-worked move to cap off a narrow win in PSV's procession to the Eredivisie crown. It was Pepi's 10th goal of the season.

  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-PSV-HEERENVEENAFP

    An important goal for PSV

    PSV had been struggling at home against a middling AZ side. The reigning Dutch champions had the majority of the ball but did admittedly little with it in an otherwise testy game. Pepi was handed his first start since breaking his arm in January, and did little with it until he stepped up to smash the ball into the back of the net from a delicate knockdown with five minutes remaining in normal time. 

  • Unlucky not to have more

    Pepi was involved throughout and was unfortunate not to have more than one on the night. He put four shots on target and was a constant menace to the AZ defense. The USMNT striker now has 10 goals in nine starts this season. 

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MONACOAFP

    U.S. strikers are in form

    It continues to be a strong year for U.S. strikers after a slow start. Folarin Balogun has found his touch in front of goal, and bagged against PSG Friday night. Haji Wright, meanwhile, is one goal off the top of the EFL Championship scoring charts after finding the net against Bristol City on Saturday. 

  • PSV Eindhoven v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

    Injury concern for Dest?

    The only blemish on the day was an apparent hamstring injury suffered by Sergino Dest. The American right back has struggled to find form since returning from an ACL injury earlier this season. Dest exited the game on the hour mark and as a result, his spot in March's U.S. squad could be in doubt. 

