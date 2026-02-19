Goal.com
Striker ranks GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT striker rankings: Are Patrick Agyemang and Haji Wright closing the gap on Folarin Balogun?

GOAL breaks down where the USMNT strikers sit after a big week for Balogun, Wright and Agyemang.

It’s a good time to be a U.S. Men’s National Team striker. Goals are flowing - and in big games - as Folarin Balogun, Haji Wright, and Patrick Agyemang all make their cases during the World Cup buildup.

That form surge leaves USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino with a welcome dilemma: how to sort a suddenly crowded No. 9 picture over the next few months. Not long ago, the U.S. was searching for answers up top. Now, several strikers are forcing the conversation.

Much has changed since the last World Cup, a time when the U.S. was crying out for a No. 9 who could score. Now, the team has several that are making their case to be the guy this summer.

So, with where things are here in mid-February, who leads the race and who still has work to do? GOAL takes a look at the USMNT striker race.

  • Josh Sargent Norwich 2025-26Getty

    5The honorable mentions

    While there are some players clearly near the top of the pecking order, there's also a group of hopefuls who know one hot streak can get them right into the mix.

    Josh Sargent is in that group, although that hot streak may be a ways away. He remains persona non grata at Norwich after trying to leave the club this winter, and everything will largely depend on whether or not he makes the move to MLS in the next few weeks. If that move goes through and he gets a few goals to start the season, he'll have made a case, but time is certainly against him, particularly given his struggles in a USMNT shirt.

    Speaking of MLS, there are several other players in the league that could do with a strong start. Brandon Vazquez is one as he returns from his ACL injury. Originally in the mix when Pochettino first arrived, Vazquez first needs to prove he's fit with Austin FC before getting back into the U.S. picture. Brian White, meanwhile, was among MLS' top scorers last season and will need to be again this season if he wants an opportunity to really prove himself on the international stage.

    Finally, it's worth keeping an eye on Damion Downs now that he's on loan in the Bundesliga. After lighting up Germany's second division last season, he has a major point to prove after essentially wasting the first half of this campaign on Southampton's bench.

  • Haji Wright Coventry 2025-26Getty

    4Haji Wright

    Every striker can use a hat-trick every once and a while, but Wright's recent three-goal outburst felt much-needed.

    Facing off with second-place Middlesbrough, Wright fired a trio of goals for first-place Coventry City, leading the way in a 3-1 win. That goal explosion came right as momentum was getting away from him a bit, but it's safe to say that Wright has reclaimed it. With those goals, he now has 13 on the season in 1,885 minutes. Five of those goals have come in 2026. On the international front, his two-goal outing against Australia in October was his best performance in a USMNT shirt.

    All told, Wright is doing what he has to do. He also brings versatility to the USMNT with his ability to play as a primary No. 9, as a winger or as a second striker. Finally, he does have that World Cup experience, including that goal against the Netherlands. Even so, though, the push to be in the squad won't be easy.

  • Derby County v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    3Patrick Agyemang

    No USMNT striker is in better form than Agyemang, and that's saying something given how well the others on this list are playing.

    It took some time for the former Charlotte FC star to find his feet but, now that he has, he's frequently making the difference for Derby County. Since Jan. 17, Agyemang has scored in four of Derby's six games, taking his tally to 10 goals on the season. He's also chipped in three assists, too, showing how much influence he has on the Championship club's attack.

    Most notably, Agyemang is showing an improved skillset physically and is using his size much better than he was during his time in MLS. That makes him a valuable option, at the very least, as a supersub, where his ability to hold the ball and win headers could change a game that the USMNT needs to change.

  • Ricardo Pepi PSV 2025-26Getty

    2Ricardo Pepi

    We may be having a very different discussion if not for Pepi's injury, which came right as he was really heating up with PSV.

    Before suffering his arm injury on Jan. 10, Pepi was dominating in both the Eredivisie and Champions League. He'd scored in six of seven, and that doesn't even include his contribution to a late goal in a 4-1 blowout of Liverpool. In total, Pepi was averaging a goal every 89.5 minutes in the league and every 49.66 minutes in the Champions League. It's an absurd strike rate for a player who has done this consistently for a while now.

    Unfortunately, he's also consistently battled injury issues. After missing the second half of last season, Pepi is also out for a large chunk of this one due to that arm injury. He'll be back in a few weeks, though, which gives him plenty of time to get ready for and make his case to be a part of the World Cup.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-PSGAFP

    1Folarin Balogun

    His performances with the USMNT during the fall run established him as the leader. His performances with his club have kept him there, at least for now.

    Compared to several of his competitors, Balogun is on something of a cold streak as he hasn't scored in Ligue 1 since November. He has, however, stepped up in big moments in the Champions League. With his two goals against Paris Saint-Germain in this week's first leg, Balogun now has five goals in Europe this season, tying him for seventh among all players in the competition. That means something, particularly when assessing strikers for a tournament that goes as quickly as the World Cup.

    With his combination of pace, finishing and sense of timing in big games, Balogun has everything the U.S. will be looking for from a No. 9. That said, he's not the only one, which means the pressure is on to keep proving it all the way until a ball is kicked this June.

