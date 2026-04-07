'Just need to prove myself to myself' - USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang’s World Cup dream is over - but his story isn’t

A little under two weeks before the season-ending injury that would change everything, Patrick Agyemang allowed himself a moment to reflect. Sitting at the U.S. men’s national team hotel during March camp, he spoke with GOAL about his rise from Division 3, his uncertainty at Derby County, and a World Cup dream that suddenly felt within reach.

We now know that the journey has, for the time being, been delayed. The 25-year-old striker suffered a significant injury on Monday, one that has officially ruled him out of the World Cup. In the first half of a game against Stoke City, the Derby County striker went down without contact. The look on his face said it all as he was stretchered off. He knew. Soon after, the club confirmed the worst: Achilles.

It was the cruelest of news for a player who was really beginning to believe and, just as importantly, was really starting to earn that belief from those on the outside. Now comes a significant spell on the sidelines, a long road of rehab and an inevitable set of what-ifs. The last part of that will be the hardest one.

On that day in Atlanta, though, one of the things that Agyemang reflected on most was that this journey had never been easy. Every player faces obstacles, but few have taken a path quite like Agyemang’s. In just a few years, he went from unheralded at Eastern Connecticut State University to a legitimate candidate to play at the World Cup. Throughout that, there were plenty of times when he was the only person who believed. Now, that belief will surely be tested, and while this latest setback is surely his worst one yet, it is also, in a way, nothing that Agyemang hasn't had to deal with before.

"If I stayed [in MLS], then it's that I'm not good enough," he told GOAL. "If I went, it would be that I'm not scoring enough goals. If I do well, it's that the Championship isn't good. Whatever I do, I don't know if people will hate me or will be upset with my journey, but the point is that someone will always have something to say about it, so why should I care? Whatever I do, no matter where I was, at Eastern, people had something to say, Rhode Island people had things to say, Charlotte had things to say. People said I couldn't break into the first team or that we needed a DP No. 9. Then, with the national team, it's that I'm not good enough.

"Me seeing all this, it makes me keep going. I know I need to keep going and that I'm always going to have to prove myself, but I don't need to prove myself to anyone else. I just need to prove myself to myself."

Agyemang will be back at some point. The time out will be significant, and the process of getting back onto the field will be gruelling. Agyemang, though, might be uniquely prepared for it mentally, which is always the hardest part.

"I try not to dwell too much, but I do have time," he said. "I call my brothers and my family and, sometimes when things aren't going well, or I'm missing home or if the footy isn't going the way I'm hoping, they always bring me back and say, 'Pat, remember where you were even last year, two years ago, three years ago'. It's going to be a process, but each step has been up and up, and that's the most important thing."