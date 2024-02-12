USMNT star Josh Sargent earns ‘best player’ billing in Premier League promotion push after hitting purple patch at Norwich

Chris Burton
Josh Sargent Norwich 2023-24Getty
Joshua SargentUSANorwich CityChampionship

USMNT star Josh Sargent has been billed as the “best player” at Norwich City after hitting a purple patch in their Premier League promotion push.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Injury suffered early in the campaign
  • Fit again & back among the goals
  • Chasing down play-off lottery ticket

Editors' Picks