'I want to be there' - Has Gio Reyna done enough to earn his USMNT World Cup spot? Even he doesn't know the answer

For several years, the Gio Reyna debate has loomed over American soccer, producing far more questions than answers. It is a debate that divides opinion, and understandably so. Reyna remains one of the most gifted players in the USMNT pool, but for several years now, he has had too few chances to consistently show that talent.

Because of that, the questions have only grown louder. In some ways, they have become almost impossible to answer - even for Reyna himself.

On Monday, the 23-year-old was asked that question straight up: Does he feel like he deserves to go to the World Cup? His answer, like the question itself, was complicated.

"If I say no, I'm not backing myself, but then if I say yes, it's the arrogant answer where I feel like I should be there," he said. "It's a hard question to answer. I'll keep it pretty simple: I love the staff, I love the players, I love the national team. Obviously, whatever happens, happens. I'm really hoping and wanting to be there to make an impact and achieve something great with the team, but the decision is out of my hands. Obviously, I'm just really hoping and waiting for the call-up. It would be an honor."

Reyna is right: the decision is out of his hands. It belongs to USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, as it always has, and an answer is coming soon. With just a few days left before Pochettino provides some finality, all Reyna can do is wait - and make the most of the time he has left to push for the answer he wants.

"No one’s spot is guaranteed or safe," he said. "Simple: I want to be there. It's a World Cup in your own country. Obviously, you think about it pretty often. I try not to let it take over my day and stress me out too much, but it is in the back of my mind, like I'm sure it is with many other players, but yeah, I want to be there, want to represent my country, want to give everything to the team."

"I think individually, it would be great to do something with the national team," he added. "The team means a lot to me. I've had very good moments with this team over the last couple of years. So, yeah, we’d love to be there. We'd love to have an impact on the team, and it would be a dream to represent my country at the World Cup."