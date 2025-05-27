USMNT's Patrick Agyemang named MLS Player of the Matchday after brace in Charlotte FC’s 3-2 win

Scott Kinser-Imagn ImagesSiddhant LazarUSMNT's Patrick Agyemang named MLS Player of the Matchday after brace in Charlotte FC’s 3-2 winMajor League SoccerP. AgyemangCharlotte FCThe USMNT star was named MLS Player of the Matchday after his brace propelled the Crown to a comeback 3-2 win over Columbus CrewFirst Player of the Matchday award for the 24-year-old USMNT strikerAgyemang scored twice in five-minute span to turn deficit into a leadFourth Charlotte FC player to receive the weekly honor since club's 2022 debutGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below