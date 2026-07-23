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USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter set to join Middlesbrough in $2 million transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps
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What happened?
Berhalter is set to join Boro this summer, allowing him to link up with the Championship club ahead of the domestic season. To secure Berhalter's services in time for the start of the season, Boro will pay a fee of around $2 million to sign the midfielder during the summer transfer window.
The Whitecaps, meanwhile, will receive a transfer fee instead of letting one of MLS' best midfielders leave for free at the end of the season.
News of Berhalter's move to Boro was first reported by The Athletic.
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Berhalter's breakout
Due to his contract situation, Berhalter has been expected to be on the move for a while, and his World Cup performances surely generated interest as well. The midfielder featured in all five of the USMNT's games this summer, including a start against Turkiye. In that match, he assisted the USMNT's opening goal before scoring one of his own in the 3-2 defeat. The 25-year-old made his USMNT debut last summer as part of the Gold Cup squad and has earned 18 caps.
At the club level, Berhalter was named to the MLS Best XI after a breakout 2025 season. During that campaign, which saw him help lead the Whitecaps to the MLS Cup and CONCACAF Champions Cup finals, Berhalter scored five goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions. He's continued to establish himself as one of the league's best this season, earning an All-Star selection.
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A Boro reunion
By joining Boro, Berhalter reunited with longtime friend and former Columbus Crew teammate Aidan Morris, who joined the club in 2024. Morris was a key figure in Boro's push for promotion this past season, although that bid ultimately fell short in the playoff final against Hull City.
Boro have become frequent buyers of MLS talent in recent years, having also signed defender Adilson Malanda from Charlotte FC in 2025.
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What comes next?
Boro have already begun preseason, having played to draws against Farense and Celtic over the last 12 days. Their next match is a friendly against Espanyol on Aug. 1.
After that, the club will face Wrexham in the FA Cup first round on Aug. 7 before the Championship season kicks off with a match against Lincoln City eight days later.
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