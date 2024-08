This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty USMNT hopeful Benjamin Cremaschi explains what it is like to meet Lionel Messi for the first time after being paired with Argentine superstar at Inter Miami Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerBenjamin CremaschiInter Miami CF Benjamin Cremaschi has explained what it is like to meet Lionel Messi for the first time, with the Argentine superstar joining Inter Miami in 2023. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below All-time great moved to America in 2023

Made an immediate impact in Florida

Team-mates delighted to have him on board Article continues below