Malik Tillman in the midfield, Brenden Aaronson in attack: How the USMNT should line up against Canada

GOAL takes a look at what the U.S. could look like against Canada

Reported new U.S. men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino hasn't arrived just yet, but he is likely watching the team's September camp closely.

There have already been a few significant changes with the squad selection under interim coach Mikey Varas. Several pillars of the USMNT under Gregg Berhalter were left at home, for varying reasons. Multiple new faces have been brought in. It'll take some time for the Pochettino Era to truly begin, but there have been little shifts to precede it.

So what does that mean for these September friendlies? Well, it means Pochettino will be monitoring the performances of several players very, very closely. The audition process has already started for the members of the USMNT and these friendlies are a chance for everyone to make a good first impression.

First up is a match with Canada. The U.S. will likely take it extremely seriously. After this summer's Copa America failure, the USMNT won't want another embarrassing moment against a CONCACAF rival so, knowing that, it's safe to expect a strong team against Jesse Marsch and Co. Even so, there are some big players missing, making Saturday's lineup an interesting one to predict.

That's why we're here, though. Here's a look at how the USMNT could line up on Saturday...