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Balogun (04.13.2026)GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT Form Rankings: Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie are flying, but who else is thriving ahead of the World Cup?

USA
F. Balogun
W. McKennie
FEATURES
C. Richards
A. Morris

GOAL takes a look at which American players are playing the best heading into the final weeks of the season.

We have reached the point of a World Cup cycle when form really matters. These are the weeks when confidence is determined before games are played on the big stage. For players on the bubble, a goal or two could make all the difference. For key contributors, a hot streak could help them take their game to the next level at a time when their national team needs them most.

So, as the U.S. Men's National Team continues to look ahead to this summer, it is worth examining who is playing well because, with just a few weeks remaining until Mauricio Pochettino makes his final roster decisions, that stuff actually matters. Across the player pool, there have been dips in form, such as the one currently being navigated by Christian Pulisic. There have been injuries, too, such as the one suffered by Patrick Agyemang. Still, even with the negatives, many players are raising their game to new heights.

From established USMNT starters to those pushing for a late breakthrough, these are the American stars thriving at the club level. This is not a ranking of the best players overall but rather a snapshot of who is showing the best form at the moment. GOAL takes a look in this recurring feature, tracking the pulse of U.S. talent worldwide...

  • Julian Hall New York Red BullsGetty

    5The MLS kids

    It's worth grouping these players together, given how good they have been. It's hard to see one of these players making a late run to the World Cup but, if the start of the MLS season is any indication, the kids are more than alright.

    Julian Hall, for example, is this season's breakout player. The 18-year-old New York Red Bulls starlet has five goals and two assists in just seven games, leaving him tied for second in goals. His teammate, Adri Mehmeti, is playing just as well, emerging as a midfield sensation even before his 17th birthday last week.

    And then there's Zavier Gozo, who is earning plenty of hype on social media from his performances with Real Salt Lake. He is a dangerous and determined winger, a position of need for the USMNT to a degree. Can he make a late run? Could a few more goals give Pochettino something to really think about despite Gozo's lack of experience?

    It seems unlikely for any of these three, but it is possible, particularly if they continue to play at the levels they have reached over the last few weeks.

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  • Middlesbrough v Oxford United - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    4Aidan Morris

    Defensive midfielders don't often get the love they deserve, and Morris deserves plenty at Middlesbrough.

    There's an argument to be made that he has been the Championship's best midfielder this season and, as a result, Boro are pushing for Premier League promotion. Results have dipped in recent weeks, dragging the club back toward the playoffs, but Morris' efforts have not dipped at all. The former Columbus Crew midfielder has been elite on the defensive side of the ball. He's also been reliable as a passer, allowing Boro to regain and maintain possession.

    In a USMNT shirt, Morris was fairly good in the team's loss to Portugal and, if he keeps playing well, could be in line to contribute at the World Cup this summer.


  • Chris Richards Crystal Palace 2025-26Getty

    3Chris Richards

    After a rough start to the post-Marc Guehi era, Crystal Palace have turned it around. Richards is a big reason why.

    Palace have had to reshuffle their center backs, but Richards has remained a consistent fixture in the club's back line. Since the start of February, Palace have lost just twice, continuing their run in the Conference League while also racking up points in the Premier League. At a time when Palace have needed a dose of leadership and stability, Richards has provided exactly that, helping keep six clean sheets during that span.

    Considering Richards' importance for the USMNT, that's great news as the group's defensive leader looks more than ready to lead.

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  • Weston McKennie Juventus 2026Getty

    2Weston McKennie

    If we were to give out an American Player of the Season award right now, there's no doubt who it would be. McKennie has separated himself from the pack and he does not seem to be slowing down.

    The USMNT midfielder has been monstrous for several months, earning a new Juve deal that the club could no longer live without. He has five goals and four assists in the league to go with four goals and an assist in the Champions League. If there's a big moment for Juventus, McKennie has generally been involved.

    Fortunately for the USMNT, that form also applies in a national team shirt. Against Belgium, he scored the opening goal, coasting through at the back post to fire home an Antonee Robinson set piece. That goal solidified the fact that McKennie is playing the best soccer of his life at a time when the USMNT will surely need him most.

    Shockingly, though, McKennie is not atop this particular list because, for several weeks now, one of his USMNT teammates has gone supersonic.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-ANGERSAFP

    1Folarin Balogun

    Balogun is that supersonic player. The goals have been flowing, and they've come in a variety of ways. There's a reason it seems the Monaco man scores every week: because he does.

    Since Feb. 17, Balogun has scored nine goals, including finishes in an incredible seven consecutive league matches. He's tormented PSG, scoring three times in that span against arguably the best team in the world. He's also found the back of the net against Lens, Lyon and Marseille, several of Ligue 1's other heavy hitters this season.

    No American player has been better than Balogun lately. It could be argued that no player in the world has been, either. Because of that, Balogun has distanced himself from the pack, seemingly solidifying the USMNT's No. 9 spot with a career-altering run of goals.