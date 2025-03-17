USMNT Form Power Rankings: Christian Pulisic rises after brilliant week for AC Milan ahead of CONCACAF Nations League Finals

GOAL takes a look at which American players are playing the best ahead of the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League

With the CONCACAF Nations League Finals set to kick off this week, one key question remains: Which U.S. men's national team players are in the best form?

It’s a crucial topic, especially with tournament call-ups looming. For the USMNT, these games matter. Competitive matches are rare on the road to the 2026 World Cup, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will need his top players ready to deliver. Fortunately, several have taken their games to new heights in recent weeks.

Christian Pulisic has earned his place on the list after a superstar performance for Milan, making it two consecutive big performances from the American star. With Milan’s recent struggles, he just missed out on the last edition of this list - a testament to how well other USMNT stars are performing. Pulisic’s quality is well known, but other players have been raising their games just as high

From established USMNT starters to those pushing for a breakthrough, these are the American stars thriving at club level. This is not a ranking of the best players, overall, but rather a snapshot of who is showing the best form at the moment. GOAL takes a look in this recurring feature tracking the pulse of U.S. talent worldwide.