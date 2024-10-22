Brenden Aaronson Leeds United 2024Getty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider and Alex Labidou

USMNT's Brenden Aaronson scores wonder-volley on birthday for Leeds United, Haji Wright breaks goal drought for Coventry City

Several U.S. internationals had big performances in the English Championship, including Aaronson and Wright

  • Aaronson scores wondergoal
  • Wright breaks out of cold spell
  • Duane Holmes scored against Josh Sargent's Norwich
