USMNT boys can't save Juventus! Weston McKennie endures rare quiet night while Tim Weah walks red card tightrope as Bianconeri settle for draw with Roma after feisty Serie A clash
Weston McKennie and Tim Weah both started for Juventus, but neither were able to help the Old Lady break the deadlock in a 1-1 draw with Roma.
- Both USMNT stars started game
- Juve held to frustarting 1-1 draw
- Result helps maintain stranglehold on third place