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USL players plan protest against US Soccer ahead of U.S. Open Cup amid tense CBA dispute
Collective action against the league
The protest, which will begin prior to Portland Hearts of Pine’s second-round matchup with Vermont Green, follows demonstrations in USL games to open the season, during which all players stood still for a minute.
The USLPA and the league have yet to agree on a new CBA after the previous deal expired at the start of 2026. They have been in negotiations for almost a year, and talks remain at an impasse, with the two sides still operating under the terms of the previous agreement despite the season starting two weeks ago.
They are said to be far apart on terms, and will resume bargaining on Thursday.
USL protest details ahead of U.S. Open Cup matches
The league revealed that its players will wear T-shirts featuring the message:
“Do you stand with the players, USSF? #StandUpForStandards.”
They will be worn during pregame ceremonies, including the national anthem and starting XI introductions. The shirts will be removed prior to kickoff. Players from Vermont, Portland, Indy Eleven and Des Moines Menace will don the T-shirts for nationally televised matches.
The USL's statement
The USLPA outlined the reason for its protest in a statement:
“Players in the USL are proud to contribute to the growth of professional soccer in communities across the country. But for decades, the system governing our league has prioritized expansion, markets, and infrastructure while leaving the day-to-day professional standards for players unresolved.
"The United States Soccer Federation sanctions the professional leagues in this country and sets the standards that define them. We believe those standards must include the players whose work makes the professional game possible.
"During select matches at the U.S. Open Cup, players will wear a message directed at the Federation asking a simple question: Do you stand with the players? Professional soccer should come with professional standards. Players are asking the governing body of the sport to recognize its responsibility in ensuring that those standards exist in practice, not just in theory.”
- Imagn
Directing attention at the U.S. Soccer
For the past two weeks, the USLPA has directed its protests toward the league itself, but attention is now turning to U.S. Soccer. The USLPA said the shift is due to U.S. Soccer setting the standards required for the division to operate. It believes U.S. Soccer has a role in the ongoing CBA negotiations.
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