USL League One unveils brand reveal of Portland Hearts of Pine - and it may well be the best crest in North American soccer

Maine's first-ever professional soccer team arrives in 2025 in the form of USL League One side Portland Hearts of Pine.

  • USL League One franchise begins in 2025
  • Portland Hearts of Pine becomes first-ever pro team in Maine
  • Brand reveal has sensational crest
