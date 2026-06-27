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Fernando Muslera will 'face the music' as Marcelo Bielsa confirms goalkeeper asked to be substituted following costly blunder against Spain
Muslera requested half-time withdrawal after costly mistake
Muslera was substituted at half-time during Uruguay's 1-0 defeat to Spain after asking to come off, Bielsa confirmed. Goalkeeper changes during a match are uncommon, but the Uruguay head coach insisted the decision came from the player rather than the coaching staff. The veteran endured a difficult first half and failed to deal with Alex Baena's strike, which proved to be the decisive goal. Uruguay could not recover after the break as the defeat ended their 2026 World Cup campaign.
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Bielsa and Muslera explain the decision
Speaking after the match, Bielsa explained that the substitution was not his call, confirming Muslera requested to leave the pitch following his difficult first-half display.
"I didn’t make it [the decision of substituting the GK], that’s a decision Muslera himself made," Bielsa admitted.
Muslera later accepted full responsibility for his performance and apologised to both his team-mates and the Uruguayan supporters.
"I've never been one to hide, but to face the music," he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "This is the most direct way to speak to the Uruguayan people. I never imagined I would suffer so much with this sport. Especially with all the work I put in, how I prepared.
"I told the lads in the locker room at the end of the game, when they were a bit calmer, 'Today it's my turn... I haven't had a good World Cup'. I apologized to them and to all Uruguayans, although it's too late now."
A painful end to a distinguished international career
Muslera admitted the emotional toll of the mistake and reflected on the highs and lows of playing as a goalkeeper. The 40-year-old acknowledged that the position can quickly shift from delivering glory to bringing heartbreak.
"Now it's time to be with my closest friends and family, gather my strength, and move forward, because that's what this sport is all about, and this position (goalkeeper) is too," Muslera added. "Sometimes it gives you a lot, but other times it takes away. I accept what I have to deal with, and there's no other option but to keep going."
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Uruguay begin rebuilding after World Cup exit
Uruguay's elimination could also mark the end of the road internationally for several experienced members of the squad, with Muslera's final major tournament ending in deeply disappointing fashion. They attention now turns to rebuilding after their early World Cup exit. However, besides the challenge of rebuilding the squad, Bielsa's future also remains in question after the failure.