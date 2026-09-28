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'We didn't lose our minds!' – Christos Tzolis reveals how Greece conquered Germany in Augsburg
Tzolis assists historic winner as Greece slay another European giant
Greece winger Christos Tzolis produced a decisive moment of quality, setting up Dimitris Kourbelis' 74th-minute winner in a 1-0 victory over Germany in Augsburg. The 24-year-old attacker turned smartly on the left flank before laying the ball off for Kourbelis to strike past Alexander Nubel.
The victory follows Greece's recent win over England at Wembley, cementing Ethniki's position at the top of Group A.
Tzolis expressed delight at completing consecutive away triumphs against top-tier international opponents.
- Kirchner-Media
Winger reveals mental composure kept Greece calm during pressure
In an interview with UEFA, Tzolis explained that despite Germany dominating ball possession for extended periods, the Greek players never panicked. He highlighted that every outfield player executed their defensive duties while believing counter-attacking chances would arrive.
Tzolis noted that missing a clear chance through Fotis Ioannidis earlier in the second half failed to rattle the team's belief.
"It feels amazing," Tzolis told UEFA. "That's two away games with two wins against very difficult opponents of high quality. Germany were in control, but we didn't lose our minds. Everybody was making runs, we stuck with our positions, and we knew that we were going to have some chances."
Team spirit proves decisive in giant-killing campaign
Tzolis lauded the exceptional unity fostered under manager Ivan Jovanovic, asserting that team spirit compensates for differences in individual squad depth. He emphasized that every player fought for each other from goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis to the frontline.
The Arsenal wide man stated that Greece are proving themselves to be a force in European football.
Tzolis looks forward to bringing that momentum back to home soil.
- Kirchner-Media
Greece focus on Netherlands showdown in Thessaloniki
Tzolis and his team-mates return home as they turn their attention to Thursday's Nations League clash against the Netherlands at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki. Ivan Jovanovic's side seek to make it three wins from three outings.
Germany host Serbia in Munich on the same evening looking to bounce back.
Tzolis aims to maintain his starting spot on the left wing.
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