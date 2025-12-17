GOAL's Unpopular Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo-esque Morgan Rogers must start ahead of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer for England to win the 2026 World Cup

Fast-forward three months, though, and Villa have miraculously transformed into title contenders, winning 10 of their 11 games since that ill-fated trip to Wearside. Emery's men are now just three points behind leaders Arsenal in third, with their latest victory coming away at West Ham in dramatic circumstances.
Villa went in at half-time 2-1 down, before Morgan Rogers stepped up to turn the tide. The 23-year-old, who failed to make the grade at Manchester City at the start of his career, scored twice to complete a 3-2 comeback win for the visitors. The second was a Goal of the Season contender, too, as Rogers produced a thunderbolt from 25 yards out that flew past helpless Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.
It wasn't a one-off display either. Rogers is up to eight goal involvements in 16 Premier League appearances this term, and has been the driving force behind Villa's remarkable surge up the table.
Thomas Tuchel has taken note, making Rogers a regular in his England line up, but he must go a step further. It may be an unpopular opinion given Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer are all vying for the role, but Rogers must be guaranteed the No.10 slot if the Three Lions are to end 60 years of hurt at next summer's World Cup.