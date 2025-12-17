GOAL's Unpopular Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo-esque Morgan Rogers must start ahead of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer for England to win the 2026 World Cup

Rogers scooped the PFA Young Player of the Year award for 2024-25 after registering eight goals and 10 assists for Villa, but was one of the players who faced the most criticism for the club's tough start this term. He was even subjected to sarcastic cheers from home fans after completing a pass in Villa's first win of the season against Bologna in the Europa League, and gave an honest assessment of his struggles in an interview with Sky Sports.

"I might have been a surprise package last year, but now people know about me and they know about my game," he said. "They try to stop me and now it's about how I can progress to the next level and combat that. Good players still get found out when they don't try to improve and get better."

That refreshingly mature outlook is one of the key reasons for the midfielder's swift revival. Rogers has embraced extra responsibility to reach the next level at Villa Park, even filling in as a left winger and striker when required. Rogers' decision-making in the final third has improved, and he's making himself available to receive the ball between the lines, where he can cause maximum damage, more often than any other player in the league - per Genius Sports.

It's an evolution that has earned Rogers a new contract and glowing words of praise from Emery, who told reporters at the weekend: "The most important thing is how he is working, tactically and being versatile. He is now scoring goals and he is being brilliant. He always was playing, doing his work and with a huge commitment in everything. Then, the goals are coming. He is feeling better and better. He is growing up so quickly and performing better. He is a really fantastic guy. His physical capacity is really huge. He is a great player with the mentality he has to explain everything he is doing and to show everything he is doing."