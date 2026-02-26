Unleash Rio! Liverpool wonderkid Ngumoha needs run of starts as Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo continue to toil

Liverpool were privately chuffed with themselves after convincing Ngumoha to swap Stamford Bridge for Anfield during the summer of 2024, but the Reds unsurprisingly did their utmost to publicly play down the hype surrounding a player already being touted as 'the new Raheem Sterling'.

However, John Terry's disappointment at seeing Chelsea lose "a top, top player" to a Premier League rival told us everything we needed to know about Ngumoha's world-class potential.

"He is a very ambitious boy who wanted to play first-team football and believed that was his pathway into Liverpool's first team. I’m still in contact with him, but he's just a fantastic player," Terry told The Sun. "We had a really good Under-14 team and he was a big part of that. You don't see too many players that are exciting like him anymore. There's going to be many more over the years that as an academy you lose, but there's always one that you think, 'I'm a bit gutted we missed out on that one.'

"He was a very confident player, taking the ball on the back foot, lots of personality, very confident in himself. Since the likes of [Eden] Hazard and Joe Cole and those types of players that are very confident and get the fans off their seat as well... I think football's become a little bit stale and a little bit kind of tactical over the last four or five years."