The United Strand hits 500-day milestone of haircut challenge after being denied trim by Man Utd's draw with West Ham

Back in October 2024, The United Strand channel was born, with Ilett sitting down in front of a camera and claiming that he would not be cutting his hair until United won five consecutive games. Since then, the Red Devils have been through three different managers, a series of highs and lows, but have never been able to get the job done.

Tomas Soucek's goal was the difference between him being able to finally shed the hair, but instead, he must now continue growing it.

The United Strand's campaign did not gain much traction at first, but as the months crept by, and his hair became longer and more noticeable, football fans have taken a keen interest in his journey.

Across all platforms, Ilett has accrued thousands of followers and built a brand for himself. He has starred in mainstream adverts and worked with major companies as his cause spread across the globe.