'It was unfair!' - Vitor Roque speaks out against controversial red card just 13 minutes after he came on and scored in Barcelona win against Deportivo Alaves

'It was unfair!' - Vitor Roque speaks out against controversial red card just 13 minutes after he came on and scored in Barcelona win against Deportivo AlavesSoham MukherjeeGettyVitor RoqueBarcelonaDeportivo Alaves vs BarcelonaDeportivo AlavesLaLigaBarcelona attacker Vitor Roque has argued that his sending off against Deportivo Alaves was "unfair".Roque scored in Barca's 3-1 win over AlavesThe forward was sent off after a second yellowBarcelona's appeal turned down by La Liga