Getty Images SportAlejandro Orellana'Unfair to leave one of the two out' - Mexico boss Javier Aguirre confesses experiment of starting both Santiago Giménez and Raúl Jiménez against Canada workedCanada vs MexicoCanadaMexicoCONCACAF Nations LeagueR. JimenezJ. AguirreWith two goals from Raúl Jiménez, Mexico defeated Canada 2-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinalsMexico will face Panama on Sunday in finaleRaúl Jiménez reached 37 goals with El TriHe's one goal from surpassing Cuauhtémoc Blanco